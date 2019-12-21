UrduPoint.com
Pak-China FTA-II Will Boost Pak Trade: Secretary Commerce

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 12:00 AM

Federal Secretary for Commerce Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera on Friday said second phase of Pak-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA-II) will prove instrumental to boost the bilateral trade

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ):Federal Secretary for Commerce Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera on Friday said second phase of Pak-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA-II) will prove instrumental to boost the bilateral trade.

Unlike earlier FTA, this time China has compromised on many things and new FTA is very much supportive to Pakistan covering 313 tariff lines which make 90 percent of Chinese exports. FTA-II will be effective from January 1, 2020, he said while speaking in a meeting with representatives of textile associations here at Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA).

The prominent on PHMA side were Chairman, Council of Textile Associations, M.Zubair Motiwala and Patron-in-Chief of PHMA and Chairman of Pakistan Apparel Forum, M. Jawed Bilwani and PHMA's Chairman (South Zone) Aslam Karsaz, former president PHMA Junaid Makda.

The federal secretary emphasized on creating awareness among the members of value-adding textile associations about the importance and benefits of FTA-II.

"Our exporters shall have prepare themselves to take maximum benefit from FTA-II. This time China has come with open heart and the agreement is one sided in favour of Pakistan," he re-affirmed.

The secretary regretted that Pakistan lacked due presence in African markets and urged the business community to focus on African states along with traditional markets through diversification and innovatives.

There was big market in Africa for Pakistani goods. African economies were opening up. Pakistan exporters would have to pull their muscles to grab the opportunity, he asserted.

Highlighting the governments efforts in this regard, he said Pakistan had her embassies in fourteen African countries and these were being given clear targets for promotion of trade and investment. For this purpose, he added, dedicated Commercial Counsels were appointed for ten African countries.

As a part of this move, he said, Federal Ministry of Commerce has arranged an international conference on trade and investment in Narobi, Kenya which was scheduled to begin in January 2020 in which ten major African economies would participate. Their Ministers of Commerce and Representatives from their Trade Development Authorities and from Boards of Investments, the ambassadors would attend the conference.

The Foreign Ministers from these African states were likely to grace the event.

The Governor State Bank of Pakistan would also be invited to this very important economic conference.

African economies were growing fast at 7 to 8 percent, he acknowledged.

Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera said the government was also focusing on Russia, which includes holding of economic conference in Russia.

"We have also formed a joint working group with Egypt on promotion of trade," he said.

He said his ministry had got approval of the Cabinet on National Tariff Policy. However, he said, this year's annual budget would be a test case for Commerce Ministry, how to rationalize the tariffs. Correction of tariff structure and reaching new markets were our new targets.

He said the Commerce Ministry was going to restructure Trade Development Authority of Pakistan on sectoral lines for better focus on commerce sectors.

The secretary invited recommendations from the business community on Combined Effluent Treatment Plants and K-4 water supply scheme for the city.

He said the ministry had also brought e-Commerce policy, which would also help in making payments to the exporters.

About the infrastructure cess, he assured that this issue would be taken up in Council of Common Interests.

"Unless the cost of doing business is reduced and ease of doing business is ensured, we cannot increase our exports," he said.

Chairman of Council of Textile Associations, M.Zubair Motiwala also demanded rationalization of duties on the basic raw materials meant to produce export goods.

PHMA Patron-in-Chief and Chairman of Pakistan Apparel Forum, M. Jawed Bilwani recommended that exports goods should be declared as essential items and their movement to and from the ports be allowed 24 hours for 7 days of a week. Presently, he added, containers loaded vehicles were allowed to enter the city or move from and to the industrial estates and ports between 11:00 P.M. and 6:00 A.M., which delays shipments of the exports goods.

He also emphasized that the construction of Northern and Southern Bypasses, and Motorway would help expedite the movement of exports and imports cargo.

He called for allotment of separate queue for clearance of exports containers by the Customs at the ports to speed up the shipments.

