UrduPoint.com

Pak-China Industrial Cooperation Agreement, Major Achievement Of PM Visit: Razak Dawood

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 02:53 PM

Pak-China Industrial Cooperation Agreement, major achievement of PM visit: Razak Dawood

Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said that the 'Framework Agreement on Industrial Cooperation' between Pakistan and China was a significant outcome of the Prime Minister, Imran Khan, recent visit to China

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said that the 'Framework Agreement on Industrial Cooperation' between Pakistan and China was a significant outcome of the Prime Minister, Imran Khan, recent visit to China.

"Signing of Framework Agreement on Industrial Cooperation' between Pakistan and China is a breakthrough for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase II during the Prime Minister visit to China," the Adviser Commerce said on his official Twitter account.

Razak Dawood said the agreement would enhance the process of B2B collaboration and matchmaking and pave the way for industrial relocation from China and export-led growth with numerous direct/indirect benefits to the economy.

"I congratulate BOI for this landmark achievement," he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister China Twitter Visit CPEC Commerce From Agreement BOI

Recent Stories

German research ministry to fund projects to fight ..

German research ministry to fund projects to fight online disinformation

1 minute ago
 Los Angeles County to continue mask mandate despit ..

Los Angeles County to continue mask mandate despite California's open schedule

1 minute ago
 Canadian province to lift COVID-19 restrictive mea ..

Canadian province to lift COVID-19 restrictive measures

1 minute ago
 Madagascar cyclone toll rises to 30

Madagascar cyclone toll rises to 30

1 minute ago
 Two-day Winter Sports Festival in Chitral Upper co ..

Two-day Winter Sports Festival in Chitral Upper concluded:

4 minutes ago
 Ireland's January EV sales up 112 pct year-on-year ..

Ireland's January EV sales up 112 pct year-on-year

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>