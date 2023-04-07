Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Pak-China Joint Lab Established To Build AI Transportation System

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Pak-China joint lab established to build AI transportation system

ShanDong Joao Tong University (SDJTU) and the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) launched the project of a joint international laboratory of the intelligent transportation system

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 )::ShanDong Joao Tong University (SDJTU) and the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) launched the project of a joint international laboratory of the intelligent transportation system.

Jiang Huaping, Vice President of SDJTU via video signed an MoA with Dr Osman Hassan, Pro rector academics at NUST, CEN reported on Friday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Osman Hassan indicated that this collaboration marks a significant milestone in shared pursuit of both parties in the field of knowledge and innovation in transportation engineering.

"Collaborative efforts are essential to create sustainable solutions that directly impact society. Our partnership with SDJTU in the field of intelligent transportation aims to improve traffic demand management, enhance road safety, and address congestion issues".� Another guest, Dr. Muhammad Irfan, Principal of SCEE, NUST analyzed in detail the future plan of the joint lab, emphasizing intelligent transportation systems can identify patterns in traffic flow parameters, analyze drive behaviors and detect anomalies in road conditions which lead to efficient traffic management and increased safety.

� Thus, the research is envisaged to develop strategies and systems for traffic incident detection, traffic flow measurement, actuated signal control, accident management, traffic simulations, and transportation demand management which are vital components of sustainable transportation systems in urban mobility, he noted.

Beyond that, other attendees including the Rector at NUST Engr Javed Mehmood Bukhari, Dr Coord Mr. Imran Malik, Hod Transportation Dr Arshad Hussain, Dir QA Dr Awais Kamboh, Dir China Study Center Ms xiang yang with team of CSC and Ms. Zhang Meng Meng, Dean of Transportation and Logistics Engineering School at SDJTU.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Accident Technology China Road Traffic Lead Dir National University

Recent Stories

Nigerian President receives UAE Ambassador on occa ..

Nigerian President receives UAE Ambassador on occasion of end of his tenure

10 minutes ago
 Austrian Businessman Proposes Investment to 'Save ..

Austrian Businessman Proposes Investment to 'Save Russian Auto Industry' - Repor ..

2 minutes ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) hosts 'Iftar' for orph ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) hosts 'Iftar' for orphans

2 minutes ago
 More Than 60 Chinese Christian Refugees Detained i ..

More Than 60 Chinese Christian Refugees Detained in Thailand Now Heading to US - ..

45 minutes ago
 US hiring eases in March as economy shows signs of ..

US hiring eases in March as economy shows signs of cooling

46 minutes ago
 March in Support of Palestine Held in Capital of J ..

March in Support of Palestine Held in Capital of Jordan

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.