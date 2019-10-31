UrduPoint.com
Pak-China JWG On Agriculture Cooperation Visits PARC

A delegation of Pak-China Joint Working Group (JWG) on Agriculture Cooperation here on Thursday visited Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC).

The delegation met PARC Chairman Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan and discussed ways and means to enhance bilateral cooperation in agriculture sectors between both the countries, a press release said.

On the occasion, Dr Muhammad Azeem acknowledged the support of China in various projects of PARC and gave a detailed presentation about the council, its mission and vision to achieve sustainable food security and poverty alleviation through knowledge and innovation.

In the meeting, Pak-China experts also exchanged the agricultural information and discussed the areas of mutual interest to accelerate the development of agriculture sector in Pakistan.

The Chinese delegation discussed the mutual priorities for development in agriculture sector under Pak-China joint Working Group.

The Chinese delegation was of the view that this meeting would prove fruitful to further strengthen existing collaboration between the both countries.

They also said China intends to provide help in different agriculture research projects being carried out at NARC. The Chinese delegation also made a visit at National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) where the agriculture research is being carried out by PARC agri-scientists.

