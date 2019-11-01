Pak-China JWG on Agriculture for focusing on productivity of existing crops, transfer of knowledge, technology

The First Meeting of Pak-China Joint Working Group (JWG) on Agriculture Friday agreed for focusing on vertical increase in productivity of existing crops, transfer of knowledge and technologies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The First Meeting of Pak-China Joint Working Group (JWG) on Agriculture Friday agreed for focusing on vertical increase in productivity of existing crops, transfer of knowledge and technologies .

Both the sides agreed on protection of germ plasm resources in order to increase the production of agricultural products for food security in Pakistan and export to other countries, a press release said.

The JWG of Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, China and the Ministry of National Food Security and Research on Agricultural Cooperation met here with Federal Secretary Ministry of National Food Security Dr Hashim Popalzai and deliberated the methodology of execution with regard to the areas identified in the field of agriculture.

Both the sides also agreed to promote and expand cooperation in the identified areas based on mutual understanding, focusing on capacity building, germ plasm resources, agricultural product processing, technology extension, fisheries, construction of foot and mouth free areas and market information.

Two sides agreed to establish technical linkages between research institutes for accreditation, certification and supervision through exchange and visits.

Pakistan side offered to organize joint workshops and seminars with mutual support to enhance exchange and training on agricultural technology between two sides.

Chinese side agreed to provide technical assistance to Pakistan on dates processing and packaging technology, potato processing, including potato flakes, flour, and starch and modified starch.

Chinese side also agreed to extend the ripened techniques and system of dry-land, deserts and coastal land agriculture in Pakistan.

The under-mulch-drip irrigation techniques will be applied in main cotton growing areas of Pakistan.

In the demonstration areas of water-saving irrigation, techniques including sprinkle irrigation, micro-sprinkle irrigation and drip irrigation would be extended.

In the meeting, it was also agreed, on the basis of cooperation in protection and control of animal epidemics, to enhance the regional management of animal epidemics and foot and mouth disease free zone with the technical support of experts.

The federal secretary said Pakistan has made a visible progress towards entering next stage of FMD free zones, both friendly countries could work on it for mutual trade benefits.