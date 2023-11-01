Open Menu

Pak-China Medical Institute To Propel Internationalization Of TCM

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2023 | 07:08 PM

Pak-China medical institute to propel internationalization of TCM

A delegation of Pakistani experts led by Professor Shahzad Ali Khan, dean of Islamabad Health Services Academy, recently visited the Affiliated Hospital of Gansu University of Chinese Medicine in Lanzhou, China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) A delegation of Pakistani experts led by Professor Shahzad Ali Khan, dean of Islamabad Health Services academy, recently visited the Affiliated Hospital of Gansu University of Chinese Medicine in Lanzhou, China.

Accompanied by Zhang Yanping, director of the International Exchange and Cooperation Office at Gansu University of Chinese Medicine, the delegation engaged in a fruitful exchange.

During the visit, the delegation toured various facilities, including the granule pharmacy for decoction-free prescriptions, the Dunhuang Medical Mural Exhibition, the acupuncture exhibition hall, and the workstations of renowned TCM doctors.

They also experienced traditional Chinese medicine therapies in the comprehensive treatment area and were impressed by their effectiveness.

Ma Fangfang, the head of the Pakistan China Acupuncture Center, expressed hopes that the visit can enhance communication in traditional Chinese medicine among Pak-China medical institutions.

She emphasized the need to establish a platform for future collaboration and promote the internationalization of traditional Chinese medicine.

Earlier this year, Islamabad Health Services Academy, Gansu University of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Pakistan China Acupuncture Center jointly organized the first Chinese medicine and acupuncture training class in Pakistan, contributing significantly to the advancement of Chinese medicine in Pakistan.

The visit of the Pakistani delegation signifies another important milestone in strengthening TCM collaboration between China and Pakistan.

Both countries remain dedicated to promoting the internationalization of traditional Chinese medicine and improving healthcare services.

APP/asg

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exchange China Visit Dunhuang Lanzhou

Recent Stories

SC dismisses review petitions about Faizabad sit-i ..

SC dismisses review petitions about Faizabad sit-in case verdict

16 seconds ago
 We would change the Chitral if elected again: Perv ..

We would change the Chitral if elected again: Pervez Khattak

18 seconds ago
 Case response anti-polio drive underway in high-ri ..

Case response anti-polio drive underway in high-risk areas

19 seconds ago
 Court orders to confiscate properties of four PTI ..

Court orders to confiscate properties of four PTI leaders

21 seconds ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

26 seconds ago
 Lahore Chamber lauds FBR's revenue success

Lahore Chamber lauds FBR's revenue success

9 minutes ago
Book "Afghanistan-Pakistan Shared Waters: State of ..

Book "Afghanistan-Pakistan Shared Waters: State of the Basins" launched

9 minutes ago
 PDMA declares smog a disaster

PDMA declares smog a disaster

9 minutes ago
 PHP nabs 530 criminals in October

PHP nabs 530 criminals in October

9 minutes ago
 Power supply to 15 schemes of PHED DI Khan disconn ..

Power supply to 15 schemes of PHED DI Khan disconnected

12 minutes ago
 Court summons Asif Zardari in Thatha Water Supply ..

Court summons Asif Zardari in Thatha Water Supply reference

12 minutes ago
 Shell signs agreement to sell majority shareholdin ..

Shell signs agreement to sell majority shareholding

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business