Pak-China medical institute to propel internationalization of TCM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) A delegation of Pakistani experts led by Professor Shahzad Ali Khan, dean of Islamabad Health Services academy, recently visited the Affiliated Hospital of Gansu University of Chinese Medicine in Lanzhou, China.

Accompanied by Zhang Yanping, director of the International Exchange and Cooperation Office at Gansu University of Chinese Medicine, the delegation engaged in a fruitful exchange.

During the visit, the delegation toured various facilities, including the granule pharmacy for decoction-free prescriptions, the Dunhuang Medical Mural Exhibition, the acupuncture exhibition hall, and the workstations of renowned TCM doctors.

They also experienced traditional Chinese medicine therapies in the comprehensive treatment area and were impressed by their effectiveness.

Ma Fangfang, the head of the Pakistan China Acupuncture Center, expressed hopes that the visit can enhance communication in traditional Chinese medicine among Pak-China medical institutions.

She emphasized the need to establish a platform for future collaboration and promote the internationalization of traditional Chinese medicine.

Earlier this year, Islamabad Health Services Academy, Gansu University of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Pakistan China Acupuncture Center jointly organized the first Chinese medicine and acupuncture training class in Pakistan, contributing significantly to the advancement of Chinese medicine in Pakistan.

The visit of the Pakistani delegation signifies another important milestone in strengthening TCM collaboration between China and Pakistan.

Both countries remain dedicated to promoting the internationalization of traditional Chinese medicine and improving healthcare services.

