Pak-China Relations Steering Committee Meets

Fri 02nd July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Pak-China relations steering committee meets

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The first meeting of the newly formed Pak-China Relations Steering Committee (PCRSC) held here on Friday to discuss the committee's scope and rationale.

The committee held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, said a press release issued here.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had recently constituted Pak-China Relations Steering Committee to give further impetus to implementation of projects and initiatives involving Pak-China collaboration.

The establishment of this high-level forum reflects the special status of the Pak-China relationships in the PM's vision.

The meeting went over the committee's modus operandi and TORs in detail, and it also solicited suggestions on how to make the committee more effective and efficient in order to further deepen Pakistan-China relations.

The 15-member Steering Committee includes Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Secretary Planning, Secretary Foreign, Secretary Interior, Secretary Railways, Secretary Power, Secretary Finance, National Security Adviser, Chairman CPEC Authority, and Chairman Gwadar Development Authority.

Other members of the committee are Director-General of the Joint Staff Headquarters, Chief of General Staff/Director General Military Operations, Chief of Staff Naval Headquarters, and Director General Intelligence/Analysis of the ISI.

