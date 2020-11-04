Pak-China reviewed projects worth $1 billion

A Second meeting of Joint Working Group (JWG) on Socio-economic Development under CPEC Framework was held on Friday to discuss and review the projects under US $1 billion Chinese grant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :A Second meeting of Joint Working Group (JWG) on Socio-economic Development under CPEC Framework was held on Friday to discuss and review the projects under US $1 billion Chinese grant.

The meeting was co-chaired by Vice Chairman, China International Development and Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) Mr. Boqing, from Chinese side and Secretary, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Mathar Niaz Ranafrom Pakistani side, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives here.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the progress of the projects being undertaken under this JWG in key areas of agriculture, education, health, poverty alleviation and vocational training. Pakistan side appreciated the assistance provided by the Government of People Republic of China for socioeconomic uplift of the country and also acknowledged the support extended during COVID-19 pandemic; especially the medical equipment & supplies. It was highlighted that the socio-economic cooperation between the two countries is as per the vision of the two leaderships.

The meeting reviewed the progress of fast-track and priority projects.

The projects including agriculture technology laboratories, provision of equipment & tools and demonstration stations in the agriculture sector, smart classroom project and overseas student scholarship programme in the education sector, Pakistan Vocational Schools Equipment and solarization project in Balochistan in addition to drinking water supply project for AJK & KP were reviewed with satisfaction.

Moreover, Pak-China Friendship Hospital, Vocational Technical school and desalination plant in Gwadar were also discussed.

It was reiterated to implement these on-going projects as per the decided timelines.

The Pakistani side emphasized to expedite technical education projects including cooperative project with Pak-Austria Fachhochschule: Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology in KP and Punjab Tianjin University of Technology.

It was also suggested to carry out the Burn Centre projects in all provinces and regions on priority. Furthermore, the Pakistani side also discussed the poverty alleviation research project with Chinese side and desired to learn from Chinese experience in this area.

The Chinese side appreciated the level of preparation and commitment of the Pakistan towards early implementation of the projects and acknowledged the level of coordination provided by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

The Secretary Planning also suggested holding monthly review meetings to speed up the implementation of the projects under the Framework. The implementation in the COVID-19 scenario also came under discussion.

The meeting was concluded with the decision to prepare documents for signing as deliverable of the forthcoming 10th JCC. It was also decided to prepare projects for 3rd phase and request was made to Chinese side to send their experts for the implementation of priority projects.

The Meeting was attended by senior officials and representatives of the Federal Ministries and Provincial Governments and representatives of the Chinese embassy. The two sides agreed that the pace on the implementation of the projects will be monitored to achieve the timelines.