UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-China To Establish 2 New JWGs Under CPEC: Minister For Planning, Development And Special Initiatives Asad Umar

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 02:51 PM

Pak-China to establish 2 new JWGs under CPEC: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday said that a Memorandum of Understand (MoU) was going to be signed on Tuesday (tomorrow) in Beijing for establishment of two new Joint Working Groups under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ):Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday said that a Memorandum of Understand (MoU) was going to be signed on Tuesday (tomorrow) in Beijing for establishment of two new Joint Working Groups under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In his tweet, the minister informed that the new working groups would be formed in areas of agriculture and science and technology.

The joint working groups work under CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) which is co-chaired by Pakistan's Planning Minister and Chinese Vice Chairman National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

There are eight working groups which are already functional in a range of areas including planning, energy, transport, Special Economic Zones, international cooperation, Gwadar, security, and socio-economic development.

The agreement would be signed during a visit of a Pakistani delegation headed by President Arif Alvi which left here for Beijing on Monday.

"This is part of the broadening of CPEC from the first phase which was mainly infrastructure to a much broader economic partnership," Asad Umar said.

He said "the MoU states that the governments of China and Pakistan believe that CPEC has entered a new stage of enrichment and expansion with increasing cooperation areas, expanding cooperation scale and growing cooperation projects".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Asad Umar Technology China Agriculture Visit CPEC Gwadar Beijing From Agreement Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Russian Ruble Weakens, Trades Near 75 Per US Dolla ..

27 seconds ago

China Development Bank (CDB) to lend no less than ..

9 minutes ago

Munda fair suspended against coronavirus

28 seconds ago

South Korea Lodges Complaint Over China's Move to ..

30 seconds ago

Leaves of Karachi police canceled

31 seconds ago

Etimad Centers for biometric being increased to 35 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.