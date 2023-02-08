Pak-China Trade, Investment Centre to enhance access of Pakistani products to Chinese markets

Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque participated in the groundbreaking of a dedicated Pakistan-China Trade, Investment and Technology Cooperation Centre in Shenzhen, China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque participated in the groundbreaking of a dedicated Pakistan-China Trade, Investment and Technology Cooperation Centre in Shenzhen, China.

The centre is another addition to the ongoing efforts by the embassy to establish both online and offline national pavilions in China to enhance the access of Pakistani products to the Chinese markets.

With a total area of 4,000 sqm, the centre would be an important platform for commodity display, distribution channels development and commercial liaison, as well as serve as a window to showcase Pakistan's rich history, landscapes and cultural heritage.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Moin ul Haque highlighted the strong all-weather ties between Pakistan and China.

He highlighted Pakistan's export potential and the key sectors that could be further promoted in the Chinese market.

Appreciating the role of the Chinese partners in conceiving, designing and implementing this key initiative, the ambassador expressed the hope that the centre would serve as a unique model and benchmark of win-win cooperation and mutually beneficial exchanges and would be replicated in other key provinces of China.

After the groundbreaking ceremony, Ambassador Haque had a round table interaction with representatives of Chinese enterprises belonging to diverse sectors, chambers of commerce and investment funds.