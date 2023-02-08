UrduPoint.com

Pak-China Trade, Investment Centre To Enhance Access Of Pakistani Products To Chinese Markets

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2023 | 08:34 PM

Pak-China Trade, Investment Centre to enhance access of Pakistani products to Chinese markets

Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque participated in the groundbreaking of a dedicated Pakistan-China Trade, Investment and Technology Cooperation Centre in Shenzhen, China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque participated in the groundbreaking of a dedicated Pakistan-China Trade, Investment and Technology Cooperation Centre in Shenzhen, China.

The centre is another addition to the ongoing efforts by the embassy to establish both online and offline national pavilions in China to enhance the access of Pakistani products to the Chinese markets.

With a total area of 4,000 sqm, the centre would be an important platform for commodity display, distribution channels development and commercial liaison, as well as serve as a window to showcase Pakistan's rich history, landscapes and cultural heritage.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Moin ul Haque highlighted the strong all-weather ties between Pakistan and China.

He highlighted Pakistan's export potential and the key sectors that could be further promoted in the Chinese market.

Appreciating the role of the Chinese partners in conceiving, designing and implementing this key initiative, the ambassador expressed the hope that the centre would serve as a unique model and benchmark of win-win cooperation and mutually beneficial exchanges and would be replicated in other key provinces of China.

After the groundbreaking ceremony, Ambassador Haque had a round table interaction with representatives of Chinese enterprises belonging to diverse sectors, chambers of commerce and investment funds.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Chambers Of Commerce China Shenzhen Market

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags dai ..

Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags daily in 2022

6 minutes ago
 US CENTCOM Says Will Support Earthquake Relief Eff ..

US CENTCOM Says Will Support Earthquake Relief Efforts in Turkey, Syria

4 minutes ago
 Parliament adopts unanimous resolution to express ..

Parliament adopts unanimous resolution to express solidarity with IIOJK's people ..

4 minutes ago
 KU, Hamdard University signs MoU to promote resear ..

KU, Hamdard University signs MoU to promote research cooperation

4 minutes ago
 20-day petrol, 29-day diesel stocks available: Mus ..

20-day petrol, 29-day diesel stocks available: Musadik warns hoarders of 'dire c ..

4 minutes ago
 More than 1.58 million plants to be planted in Bah ..

More than 1.58 million plants to be planted in Bahawalpur district

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.