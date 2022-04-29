UrduPoint.com

Pak-China Working Together For Agricultural Mechanization

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Pak-China working together for agricultural mechanization

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :A Pakistani expert on agriculture stressed for collaboration with Chinese researchers on the development of modern agricultural machine to enhance yields and profits to farmers in Pakistan.

"Slow adoption of mechanization technology has been a key reason for low yields and inefficiencies in agriculture in Pakistan, resulting in lower profit for farmers" said Dr. Muhammad Waqar Akram, a lecturer in the Department of Farm Machinery and Power, University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

He is currently attending Modern Agriculture Workshop of China-Pakistan Regional Innovation Institute for Modern Agriculture organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China and undertaken by Jiangsu University.

The five-month workshop, starting from the end of March, provides inclusive training on the usage and maintenance of modern agricultural machinery, field management, water saving irrigation, food processing, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

According to Dr. Waqar Akram, there are no updated existing proper studies or surveys conducted on the present status of farm mechanization in Pakistan. However, according to rough studies, the utilization of Agricultural machinery and adoption rate is very low.

"In Pakistan, farm mechanization has been limited to few basic tools for land preparation and outdated models of combined harvesters when harvesting grain crops," he said. Infusion of the right mechanization technology will be crucial for the productivity increase and growth of agriculture in Pakistan.

In his opinion, the machines that should be popular and common in Pakistan are related to rice, cotton, maize and sugarcane crop as these are the major crops of Pakistan, but usage of machinery for these crops is very less or zero, for example, planters for cotton, maize and sugarcane crops, transplanter for rice crop, cotton picker for cotton crop, maize harvesters, sugarcane harvesters, drone spraying technology, etc.

The planters and harvesters/diggers for vegetables and other crops also has huge potential to be applied in a wide scope.

He also noted that due to the seasonal nature of the agriculture, the farm machinery remains idle for much of the time. incurring unnecessary high costs unless proper alternate use of such machinery in the off-season is made. To cope with this situation, multi-crop planters and multi-crop harvesters have huge potential to be applied in a wide scope.

Lack of awareness, low standard manufacturing of agricultural machinery, lack of repair and replacement facilities especially in the remote rural areas, absence of standardization of agricultural machinery, and weak knowledge transmission are hindering Pakistani farmers to reap the benefits of modern agricultural machines.

Small sized farms and scattered land holdings prevail in Pakistan. "For Pakistan, I think small scale machinery is one of the best options in terms of existing average farm size and affordability of farmers. Another possible option could be development of machinery pools for availability of expensive machines at rent in towns and villages," he recommended.

The usage of modern machinery can bring a variety of benefits to farmers: enhanced efficiency of operations, precise application of different inputs, reduction in the cost of production, enhancement in the production quantity and quality of produce, timeliness of operations, increased cropping intensity due to timely operations, increase in the area under cultivation through development of culturable wasteland, reduced dependence on labor, reduced labor drudgery, etc.

"The China-Pakistan Regional Innovation Institute for Modern Agriculture inaugurated on Mar. 28 will provide a facilitating platform," he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Drone Technology Water China Agriculture Rent March Cotton From Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th April 2022

2 hours ago
 CM Punjab's election held as per law, constitution ..

CM Punjab's election held as per law, constitution: Attaullah Tarar

11 hours ago
 Power loadshedding to be reduced till Eidul Fitr: ..

Power loadshedding to be reduced till Eidul Fitr: Khuram Dastgir

11 hours ago
 PFA imposes fine on two eateries

PFA imposes fine on two eateries

11 hours ago
 'IIOJK witnessing upsurage in arbitrary arrests'

'IIOJK witnessing upsurage in arbitrary arrests'

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.