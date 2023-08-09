Pak-Chines companies to sign agreement for cultivating red chillies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Litong Group, a leading company of China would ink memorandum of understanding with Guard Agriculture Research and Services for cultivation of red chilies in Pakistan and subsequently its export to China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor framework.

Chen Changwei Chairman Litong and Chief Executive Officer of Guard Agriculture Research and Services Shahzad Ali Malik would sign the agreement on behalf of their respective companies on August 11(Friday), said CEO Guard Agriculture Research and Services Shahzad Ali Malik.

In a press statement on Wednesday, he said that under mutual agreement, the criteria for selecting seed production land shall consider the underlined factors such as long-term feasibility, land and water availability.

He said in a phased program a total of 10,000 acres of land in Sindh province and 5,000 acres in Punjab province will be brought under chilli cultivation.

He said joint efforts will be also made to promote chili seed breeding, chili crop production and research with a focus on developing high-quality chili seeds suitable for the local agricultural conditions and crop production for Litong as per requirement.

Shahzad Ali said it will boost chilli export to China and improve the profitability of chilli growers of interior Sindh and South Punjab.He said Pak-China collaboration in the field of agriculture will be fortified in the days to come and GARS has over three decades of good working relationship with Longping one of the Chinese pioneer companies for first time evolving hybrid rice seed in Pakistan.

He said Guard Agriculture Research and Services along with Litong and Longping are also exhibiting together at the expoat a 3-day international food and agriculture expo Karachi starting from August 10.