Pak-Chinese companies sign agreement for cultivating red chillies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ):Litong Group, a leading company of China on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Guard Agriculture Research and Services (GARS) for the cultivation of red chilies in Pakistan and subsequently its export to China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

Chen Changwei, Chairman Litong and Chief Executive Officer of GARS, Shahzad Ali Malik signed the MoU on behalf of their respective companies, said a news release issued here.

Shahzad Ali Malik said that the criteria for selecting seed production land shall consider the underlined factors such as long-term feasibility, land and water availability.

He said that in a phased program, a total of 200,000 acres of land would be brought under chilli cultivation.

He said that joint efforts would be made to promote chili seed breeding, chili crop production and research with a focus on developing high-quality chili seeds, suitable for the local agricultural conditions and crop production for Litong as per requirement.

Shahzad Ali Malik said it will boost chilli export to China and improve the profitability of chilli growers, adding that Pak-China collaboration in the field of agriculture would be further fortified in the days to come and GARS had over three decades good working relationship with Longping, one of the Chinese pioneer company for first time evolving hybrid rice seed in Pakistan.

He said the GARS along with Litong and Longping are also exhibiting together at International Food and Agriculture Expo at Karachi.