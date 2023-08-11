Open Menu

Pak-Chinese Companies Sign Agreement For Cultivating Red Chillies

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2023 | 06:09 PM

Pak-Chinese companies sign agreement for cultivating red chillies

Litong Group, a leading company of China on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Guard Agriculture Research and Services (GARS) for the cultivation of red chilies in Pakistan and subsequently its export to China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ):Litong Group, a leading company of China on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Guard Agriculture Research and Services (GARS) for the cultivation of red chilies in Pakistan and subsequently its export to China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

Chen Changwei, Chairman Litong and Chief Executive Officer of GARS, Shahzad Ali Malik signed the MoU on behalf of their respective companies, said a news release issued here.

Shahzad Ali Malik said that the criteria for selecting seed production land shall consider the underlined factors such as long-term feasibility, land and water availability.

He said that in a phased program, a total of 200,000 acres of land would be brought under chilli cultivation.

He said that joint efforts would be made to promote chili seed breeding, chili crop production and research with a focus on developing high-quality chili seeds, suitable for the local agricultural conditions and crop production for Litong as per requirement.

Shahzad Ali Malik said it will boost chilli export to China and improve the profitability of chilli growers, adding that Pak-China collaboration in the field of agriculture would be further fortified in the days to come and GARS had over three decades good working relationship with Longping, one of the Chinese pioneer company for first time evolving hybrid rice seed in Pakistan.

He said the GARS along with Litong and Longping are also exhibiting together at International Food and Agriculture Expo at Karachi.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Water China Agriculture Company CPEC

Recent Stories

EDGE signs strategic agreement with Brazilian Aero ..

EDGE signs strategic agreement with Brazilian Aero Engine Developer, Turbomachin ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE sends 13 tonnes of food supplies to Chad as pa ..

UAE sends 13 tonnes of food supplies to Chad as part of its humanitarian support ..

5 minutes ago
 AG Punjab develops advance pension payment system

AG Punjab develops advance pension payment system

6 minutes ago
 Safe City conducts evaluation of 1600 private came ..

Safe City conducts evaluation of 1600 private cameras in Islamabad

7 minutes ago
 Climate activists briefly block Rhine traffic in B ..

Climate activists briefly block Rhine traffic in Basel

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan High Commissioner in London commends mino ..

Pakistan High Commissioner in London commends minorities' role in nation-buildin ..

7 minutes ago
Gold rates dip by Rs 400 to Rs 222,400 per tola

Gold rates dip by Rs 400 to Rs 222,400 per tola

7 minutes ago
 Arrangement continue for Independence Day celebrat ..

Arrangement continue for Independence Day celebration in Dir Upper

7 minutes ago
 DGPR celebrates national minorities day

DGPR celebrates national minorities day

9 minutes ago
 Section 144 imposed in Abbottabad

Section 144 imposed in Abbottabad

9 minutes ago
 Pak-China joint lab for ecosystem restoration, sus ..

Pak-China joint lab for ecosystem restoration, sustainable development inaugurat ..

12 minutes ago
 Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS ..

Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. D ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business