Pak Consul General attends All-China Leather Exhibition in Shanghai

Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai on Tuesday attended the opening ceremony of the All-China Leather Exhibition (ACLE) in Shanghai, China and inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai on Tuesday attended the opening ceremony of the All-China Leather Exhibition (ACLE) in Shanghai, China and inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion.

The ACLE, one of the largest exhibitions in the leather industry and being held offline in Shanghai after three years after lifting of pandemic-related restrictions, will run from Aug 29-31.

The six prominent companies in the leather sector from Pakistan led by the Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) are participating in the exhibition and have set-up booths.

The Consul General visited the booths of the companies and interacted with their representatives.

While congratulating them on their successful participation in person in the exhibition and setting up of the national pavilion and company booths, he encouraged them to proactively engage with the visitors and buyers during the exhibition with an aim to establish the long term cooperation to effectively tap this huge market.

He assured the Mission's full support to promote their products in the Chinese market.

The exhibiting companies expressed their satisfaction with the arrangements and the traffic of keen visitors on the opening day of the exhibition and were enthusiastic to reach out to existing customers and establish contact with new buyers and to learn more about the latest trends, customer preferences and market of leather and related industry in China on the platform of the ACLE.