Pak- Cuba trade, business cooperation need of hour: Mandviwalla

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla Thursday said that the level of bilateral cooperation at political level between Pakistan and Cuba signifies to broaden the mutual collaboration in diverse fields to work jointly for the growth and prosperity of the people of two sides.

During meeting with Gabriel Tiel Capote, Ambassador of Cuba in Pakistan at Parliament House, Deputy Chairman Senate observed that the current trade volume between the two countries needs to be enhanced as there is huge scope for improvement, said a press release issued by Senate Secretariat here.

He said that abundant opportunities are there for investment and business delegations of the two sides need to increase interactions and explore possibilities of investment.

He said that Pakistan highly values its bilateral relations with Cuba and desires to further expand cooperation.� �� "We desire to further expand mutual collaboration in trade, education and other fields", Mandviwalla said.

He also underscored the need for enhanced Parliamentary linkages to bring people of the two sides more close and pave the way for multi-sectorial cooperation.

He hoped that both sides would strive for creating a level playing field for investment and explore avenues to give boost to trade and commerce.

The Cuban envoy thanked the Deputy Chairman Senate for warm welcome at the Parliament.

He agreed with the views of Deputy Chairman Senate for increasing trade and commercial ties for bilateral benefit. Both sides agreed to continue engagement for benefit of the people of two sides.�It is worthy to mention that the Cuban ambassador served in Pakistan for 5 years which is his longest tenure in one country.

He praised the hospitality and love of the people of Pakistan for Cuban people.