Pak -Customs Foils Attempt To Clear Banned Items Worth Rs.453 Millions

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2022 | 10:29 PM

The Pakistan Customs on Friday foiled a major attempt to clear banned items worth Rs 453 millions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Customs on Friday foiled a major attempt to clear banned items worth Rs 453 millions.

The Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (West), Custom FBR Karachi foiled a major attempt to clear high value and high tariff miscellaneous goods mostly banned items vide SRO-598(I)/2022, said a press release issued here.

A consignment imported from UAE by M/s. Riz Green Industries declared to contain 'old & used tyre scrap' marked by system in yellow channel was suspected and referred for detailed examination at Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT).

Upon thorough examination, miscellaneous goods including artificial jewellery, furnishing fabric, laptops, tablets, mobile phones, auto parts, food supplements, cereals, cosmetics, DVRs and home electronics, etc were recovered from 09 out of 10 containers.

The assessed value of recovered goods is estimated at Rs 453 million involving duty and taxes worth around Rs 400 million.

It is an unprecedented case/detection by any clearance Collectorate.

FIR has been lodged and one person has been arrested.

Further investigation is underway.

Chairman FBR, Secretary Revenue Division, Asim Ahmad commended the successful operation by the Customs Appraisement team and reiterated his unflinching resolve to fight the menace of smuggling in all forms and manifestations.

It is also pertinent to mention that Chairman FBR had already issued special instructions to Customs Field Formations for stepping up vigilance at airports and land border stations to frustrate any attempts made for smuggling.

