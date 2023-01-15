Pak delegation leaves for Morocco to participate in International Business Conference

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :A 30 members delegation of industrialists and investors under Pakistan-Morocco business Forum left for Morocco to participate in International Business Conference on Sunday.

Renowned businessman Shahbaz Mahmood Sheikh while talking to media before departure said that the purpose of the visit was to give investors and industrialists access to the international market for their domestic agriculture products, textile, surgical instruments, sports equipment, auto parts and other domestic products to enhance the country's export.

The Conference would continue by January 19.

Pakistani delegation would take steps to promote foreign investment in Pakistan and to increase domestic exports, he concluded.