Pak Delegation Off To China To Explore Food Sector
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) A high-level delegation from South Punjab, led by Shahid Imran, Convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Regional Committee on Food, left for China on Sunday to explore collaborative avenues in the food sector.
Prior to departure, he told reporters that China, being a global leader in food technology and a major importer of agricultural goods, offers significant potential for Pakistani exporters. The delegation would engage in meetings and site visits to understand China’s advanced practices and identify areas for mutual growth.
This initiative, he said, aligns with Pakistan’s broader strategy to boost its food exports and tap into international markets.
The trip is expected to pave the way for long-term collaborations, benefiting both the countries and strengthening their strategic partnership in the food industry.
Shahid Imran said that the delegation comprising industry leaders and agricultural experts, aims to strengthen bilateral ties and foster partnerships with Chinese counterparts. The visit will focuses on enhancing trade, technology transfer, and knowledge sharing in areas such as food processing, agricultural innovation, and value-added products, especially snacks.
