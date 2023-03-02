UrduPoint.com

Pak Delegation To Visit Ethiopia On March 5 To Explore New Market

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Pak delegation to visit Ethiopia on March 5 to explore new market

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :A Pakistani business community delegation was scheduled to pay a five-day visit to Ethiopia from March 5 in order to explore the new market and enhance bilateral trade.

Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) president Mian Rashid Iqbal talking to APP here on Thursday said that the 100-members business-related delegation would visit Ethiopia at the invitation of the Ethiopian government.

He said that the ministry of commerce and Finance has organized a business tour to find out new ways of increasing export.

He said that the members of various chambers across the country including Multan chamber were included in the visit.

The delegation would meet with the Ethiopian prime minister, the chamber of commerce Ethiopia, the economic zone and other places during its five days visit and would return back on March 10.

He hoped that the business community delegation visit would be helpful to enhance the export of various items and import of high-quality tea and other items from Ethiopia.

He informed that Pakistan was importing tea from Ethiopia via Kenya first and added that they could import it directly.

