Pak-Denmark Strengthens Economic, Trade Ties Ahead Of Key Visits

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Pak-Denmark strengthens economic, trade ties ahead of Key visits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan, Jakob Linulf, met with the Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, to discuss avenues for enhancing bilateral trade and investment.

During the meeting, Minister Khan emphasized that Pakistan is moving in the right direction regarding economic cooperation and highlighted upcoming engagements that will further strengthen ties between the two nations,said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The minister noted that his forthcoming visit to Denmark would be a significant step in deepening relations and fostering collaboration across various sectors.

The visit will include discussions with APM Terminals, a subsidiary of Maersk, on the development of a green deep-water container terminal in Karachi under the Pakistan-Denmark Government-to-Government (G2G) Framework.In addition to strengthening maritime cooperation, the minister pointed out the importance of the upcoming EU Business Forum, scheduled to be held in Islamabad on June 14-15.

He remarked that the forum would generate significant business opportunities and enhance economic collaboration between Pakistan and European Union countries, including Denmark.

Minister Khan also extended an invitation to Danish businesses to explore Pakistan’s green initiatives and investment opportunities in the agricultural sector.

He highlighted that Denmark’s advanced technology could play a crucial role in modernizing Pakistan’s agriculture, where Pakistan currently lags in innovation and mechanization.

Pakistan and Denmark have witnessed a remarkable increase in bilateral trade, with a 31% surge recorded in the first eight months of FY 2024-25, bringing the total trade volume to $285.99 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Denmark grew by 27% to $207.40 million, while imports from Denmark rose by 42% to $78.59 million, showcasing a balanced and expanding trade relationship.

Furthermore, Denmark remains a key supporter of Pakistan’s GSP+ status within the EU, facilitating Pakistan’s preferential access to European markets. Denmark’s participation in Pakistan’s premier food and Agriculture Exhibition in 2024 marked a milestone in expanding its engagement in Pakistan’s agri-business sector.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to strengthening trade ties through strategic engagements, sustainable investments, and mutual cooperation, paving the way for long-term economic prosperity.

