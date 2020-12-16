Pak embassies be assigned special duties for exports promotion: PCMEA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) on Wednesday demanded the government to assign special responsibilities to Pakistani embassies abraod for promotion of exports.

The Association office-bearers made this demand in its meeting here a Carpet Training Institute (CTI).

PCMEA Senior Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed, CTI Chairperson Pervez Hanif, Senior Central leader Abdul Latif Malik, Akbar Malik, Akhter Nazir,Saeed Khan, Ijazur Rehman, Kamran Razi, Qanar Zia, Aamer Khalid Sheikh, Atiq-ur-Rehman and others attended the meeting.

They also demanded that the government should allocate a portion of the area of Pakistani embassies for establishing a "Pakistan Pavilion"and setting up special counters for 'Made in Pakistan' products in big malls near international airports for effective marketing besides giving invitations to foreign importers and buyers.

The participants of the meeting also deliberated upon various proposals of improving carpet designs and standard. They also decided to point out hurdles in the way of exports of carpets as well as prepare draft of suggestions of improvement of carpet industry and dispatch these to authorities concerned.

PCMEA Senior Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed said there were many foreign embassies which took special interest for promotion of their homemade products and played a key role in this regard. He said although Pakistani embassies were also rendering the same services but there was a need to do more on this count.