Pak Entrepreneurs Must Develop Brands," Says Iftikhar Malik

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th February, 2020) SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Senior VicePresident Iftikhar Ali Malik Monday urged Pakistani entrepreneurs to develop international standard brands products to capture open global markets besides earning more foreign exchange for the country.He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of exhibitors of expo 2020 organised by PAAPAM here today.

He highlighted the significance of brands and said it was high time forPakistani entrepreneurs, corporate sector, especially younger business magnates, to focus on developing brands.He said vertical integration and institutional network were to be strengthened on modern scientific lines to meet the future challenges of global marketing.

"By the grace of Allah, Pak entrepreneurs have full potential to compete the international markets but unfortunately they do not develop their own brand like KFC, McDonald's, Guard, Bata,Services and Chenone etc.

He said that private sector had to come forward to develop their own brands on war footings for their survival otherwise the neighbouring countries would continue to dominate international markets.He said Pakistan was producing some of the best products in the world in sports, textile, fruits, vegetables, handicrafts and in several other sectors but not exporting them under its own brands.Iftikhar Ali Malik we must not only develop but promote brands through manufacturing the best quality products which is the need of the hour.He urged the government to conduct market research in an attempt to search new export destinations for Pakistani products, which were considered the best in the world as far as quality and prices were concerned.

"Pakistani missions abroad should be duty bound to introducePakistani products there and ensure dissemination of trade-related information so that local entrepreneurs could avail trade opportunities to the maximum," he said.