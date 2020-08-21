UrduPoint.com
Pak Exports 125,000 Tons Of Mangoes So For In Year 2020: Dawood

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 11:00 PM

Pak exports 125,000 tons of mangoes so for in year 2020: Dawood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment on Friday said that Pakistan has exported 125,000 tons of mangoes so far this year, against an annual target of 80,000 tons.

The export of $72 million mangoes has been achieved and it is expected that "we will accomplish export of $150 Million" the adviser said this on his official twitter account.

"I congratulate our mango exporters who have been able to achieve this remarkable result, Razak said.

A meeting is being arranged to strategize on a long term for exporting this enormous product of the country.

