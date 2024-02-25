Open Menu

Pak Exports Have Great Potential In Kyrgyzstan: KTH Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Pak exports have great potential in Kyrgyzstan: KTH chief

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Kyrgyzstan Trade House (KTH) Chairman Meher Kashif Younis said on Sunday that exporting pharmaceuticals, agricultural products, dry fruit and leather goods to Kyrgyzstan offers a promising opportunity for economic

growth and international trade relations.

Talking to a delegation of exporters and Importers led by Faran Shahid here, he said Pak exported pharmaceutical, agricultural, dry fruit and leather products of USD 15.95 million during the first ten months of 2023 which is not

up to existing potential.

Meher added that in 2023, Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade turnover increased by 29.9 percent (USD 15.7 billion) compared to the previous year. Kyrgyz ex­ports reached up to USD 3.3 billion, a 46.8 percent increase,

compared to 2022, while the imports grew by 26 percent to USD 12.4 billion.

The KTH Chairman said that China was Kyrgyzstan’s top trading partner in 2023, accounting for 34.7 percent

of Kyrgyz­stan’s foreign trade but Pakistan’s share is negligible. He mentioned that trade with the member states

of Eurasian Economic Union ac­counted for 27.8 percent of the country’s total trade volume.

He said Kyrgyzstan, located in Central Asia, is a country with a developing economy and a growing demand

for various goods and commodities.

Pharmaceuticals constitute a vital component of any nation's healthcare system, and Kyrgyzstan is no exception. Exporting pharmaceutical products to Kyrgyzstan can contribute

to improving access to essential medications, enhancing healthcare infrastructure, and ultimately, fostering

better public health outcomes.

He said pharmaceutical companies can tap into Kyrgyzstan's healthcare market and establish long-term partnerships with local distributors and healthcare institutions.

He said Ulanbek Totuiaev Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan is playing key role in promoting and

strengthening the bilateral trade, besides patronizing the Kyrgyzstan Trade Houses in Pakistan.

Meher Kashif Younis said that exporting agricultural products, dry fruits, and leather goods to Kyrgyzstan

holds immense potential for economic and local industrial growth, and strengthen bilateral trade relations

between exporting countries and Kyrgyzstan. By identifying market opportunities, navigating regulatory requirements, and establishing strategic partnerships, exporters can capitalize on Kyrgyzstan's evolving

consumer preferences and contribute to the country's socio-economic development, he concluded.

