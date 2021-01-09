UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Exports To UK Crosses US $ 1 Billion In First 6 Months Of FY2020-21: Razak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 05:39 PM

Pak exports to UK crosses US $ 1 billion in first 6 months of FY2020-21: Razak

Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment on Saturday informed the first time, Pakistan's exports to the United Kingdom (UK) have crossed the US dollars one billion in the first six months of fiscal year 202-121, the ever met target in the said duration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment on Saturday informed the first time, Pakistan's exports to the United Kingdom (UK) have crossed the US Dollars one billion in the first six months of fiscal year 202-121, the ever met target in the said duration.

From July 1 to end December 2020, the exports to UK grew by 21 percent touching figure of US $ 1,029 million as compared to figure of US $ 852 million in the respective time during last fiscal year, the advisor tweeted.

Moreover, in December 2020, these exports grew by 47 percent to US $ 189 million as compared to $ 129 million in December last year.

"I congratulate our exporters for this achievement and encourage them to make efforts to obtain a greater share of the market," he said.

" I also commend the efforts of MOC's Trade Officers (TOs) posted in the UK and urge them to work harder in finding opportunities for our exporters and provide facilitation to our businessmen," he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Exports United Kingdom July December 2020 Market Commerce Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Community Development secures social b ..

11 minutes ago

272 beds fixed for coronavirus patients at Nishtar ..

9 seconds ago

Police raid Sheesha bar, book 9 in rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

India is behind terrorism in Balochistan, says PM ..

18 minutes ago

Police arrests drug peddler, charas recovered in h ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese Citizens to Get COVID-19 Vaccines Free of ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.