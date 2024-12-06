Open Menu

Pak Food Exporters Receiving Exceptional Response In Malaysia

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Pak food exporters receiving exceptional response in Malaysia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) A delegation of Pakistani food exporters, currently on a two-week tour to Malaysia, has extended their stay by another week for second consecutive time due to the exceptional response received from their Malaysian counterparts.

According to a spokesman for the Association here Friday, the delegation head and Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Saif Ur Rehman said that extension reflects the growing interest and demand for Pakistani food products including high quality international standards various varieties of Nimko in Malaysia, while several promising business deals are in the pipeline, prompting the delegation to prolong their visit to finalize agreements and establish long-term partnerships.

He said the development highlights the potential of Pakistan’s food export sector in tapping into the Malaysian market, fostering bilateral trade, and contributing to economic growth. The delegation’s extended stay demonstrates their commitment to ensuring these discussions translate into tangible outcomes. Delegation members comprising leading food industry representatives including Nimko has been actively engaging with local businesses to explore opportunities for strengthening trade ties, he concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Visit Malaysia Market From Industry

Recent Stories

Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorro ..

Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorrow  

25 minutes ago
 Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia C ..

Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup semi-final

31 minutes ago
 Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharasht ..

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharashtra CM’s oath taking ceremony

37 minutes ago
 IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citiz ..

IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citizens under pretext of protest

52 minutes ago
 Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme ..

Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaske ..

1 hour ago
 Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away

Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

9 hours ago
 50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in ..

50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours

18 hours ago
 IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & ..

IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media

18 hours ago
 Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored s ..

Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return

18 hours ago
 APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands perfor ..

APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business