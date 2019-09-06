Pak forex figrues $ 15.61905 bn

Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $15.61905 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $15.61905 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

A SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on August 30, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank amounted to $ 8,280.

5 million and the net foreign reserves with Commercial banks were $ 7,339 million.

During the week ending August 30, SBP's reserves increased by $ 9million to $8,280.5 million.