Pak Forex Figrues $ 15.61905 Bn
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 12:41 AM
Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $15.61905 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)
A SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on August 30, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank amounted to $ 8,280.
5 million and the net foreign reserves with Commercial banks were $ 7,339 million.
During the week ending August 30, SBP's reserves increased by $ 9million to $8,280.5 million.