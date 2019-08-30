Pak forex figure $15.62907 bn

Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $15.62907 billion, said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)

SBP's weekly statement issued on Thursday said that on August 23, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank amounted to dollars 8,271.

1 million and the net foreign reserves with commercial banks were $7,358.6 million.

During the week ending August 23, SBP's reserves increased by $32million to $8,271.1 million.