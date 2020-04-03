UrduPoint.com
Pak Forex Figure $17.388 Bn

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 01:49 AM

Pak forex figure $17.388 bn

Total liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country stand at dollars 17.388 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ):Total liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country stand at dollars 17.388 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan.

According to SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday, the foreign reserves held with State Bank amounted $ 11,185.

6 million and the net foreign reserves with Commercial Banks were $ 6,201.9 million.

During the week ending March 27, SBP reserves decreased by $804 million to $ 11,185.6 million. This decline is attributed primarily to government external debt payments, that amounted to $441 million, and other official payments.

