Pak forex figure $18.081 bn : State Bank of Pakistan

Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at dollars 18.081 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

A SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on December 27, the foreign reserves held by State Bank amounted to $ 11,489.

4 million and the net foreign reserves with Commercial Banks were $ 6,592 million.

During the week ending Dec.27, 2019, SBP reserves increased by $ 582million to $ 11,489.4 million. This increase is attributed to bilateral and multilateral inflows including proceeds of $ 452.4 million received from International Monetary Fund under Extended Fund Facility program.