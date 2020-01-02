UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Forex Figure $18.081 Bn : State Bank Of Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 11:29 PM

Pak forex figure $18.081 bn : State Bank of Pakistan

Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at dollars 18.081 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at dollars 18.081 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

A SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on December 27, the foreign reserves held by State Bank amounted to $ 11,489.

4 million and the net foreign reserves with Commercial Banks were $ 6,592 million.

During the week ending Dec.27, 2019, SBP reserves increased by $ 582million to $ 11,489.4 million. This increase is attributed to bilateral and multilateral inflows including proceeds of $ 452.4 million received from International Monetary Fund under Extended Fund Facility program.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Bank December 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Program of Austria's New Government Outlines Need ..

16 minutes ago

Govt working to bring political, economic stabilit ..

16 minutes ago

Man shot dead, one injured in Sibi firing

17 minutes ago

Cyprus, Greece, Israel Sign Agreement to Build Eas ..

20 minutes ago

Hajj policy likely to be announced during January

20 minutes ago

Renowned poet Prof. Dr Tahir Taunsvi laid to rest

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.