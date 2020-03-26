Pak forex figure $ 18.105 bn

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at dollars 18.105 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan.

According to SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday, on March 20, the foreign reserves holding with State Bank were $ 11,989.

2 million and the net foreign reserves with Commercial Banks figured $ 6,115.9 million.

During the week ending March 20, SBP reserves decreased by $ 690 million to $ 11,989.2 million. This decline is attributed primarily to government external debt payments that amounted to $391 million, and other official payments.