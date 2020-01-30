UrduPoint.com
Pak Forex Figure $ 18.363 Bn: State Bank Of Pakistan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 11:24 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at dollars 18.363 billion, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said.

The SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday said the foreign reserves with State Bank amounted $ 11,915.2 million and the net foreign reserves held by Commercial Banks were $ 6,447.5 million.

During the week ending on January 24, SBP reserves increased by $184 million to $ 11,915.2 million.

