Pak forex figure $ 18.73504 bn: State Bank of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $ 18.73504 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan.

SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that the foreign reserves with State Bank amounted $ 12,430.8 million and the net foreign reserves held by Commercial Banks were $ 6,304.6 million.

During the week ending Feb. 07, SBP reserves increased by $ 157 million to $ 12,430.8 million.