Pak forex figure $ 18.743 bn: State Bank of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $ 18.743 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan.

SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on Feb.21, the foreign reserves held by State Bank amounted $ 12,591.5 million and the net foreign reserves holding by Commercial Banks were $ 6,151.3 million.

During the week ending Feb.21, SBP reserves increased by $87 million to$ 12,591.5 million.