Pak forex figure $ 18.869 bn

(@FahadShabbir)

Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at dollars 18.869 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at dollars 18.869 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

SBP's weekly statement here on Thursday said that on Feb 28, the foreign reserves with State Bank were $ 12,757.5 million and the net foreign reserves holding by by Commercial Banks amounted $ 6,111.5 million.

During the week ending Feb.28, SBP reserves increased by $166 million to $ 12,757.5 million.