Pak forex figure $ 19.959 bn

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $19.959 billion, says State Bank of Pakistan.

SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday, on Sept.11, the foreign reserves held by State Bank were $12,820.4 million and net foreign reserves with Commercial banks amounted $7,138.6 million.

During the week ending Sept.11, SBP reserves increased by $13 million to $12,820.4 million.