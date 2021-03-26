UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Forex Figure $ 20.43406 Bn

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 12:10 AM

Pak forex figure $ 20.43406 bn

Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at dollars $ 20.43406 billion, says State Bank of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at dollars $ 20.43406 billion, says State Bank of Pakistan.

SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on March 19, the foreign reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan amounted $ 13,295 million and the net foreign reserves with Commercial banks were $ 7,139.

6 million.

During the week ending March 19, SBP reserves increased by $ 275 million to $ 13,295.0 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan Bank March Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Kuwaiti For ..

17 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Argentinian President&# ..

47 minutes ago

Iraq gets 336,000 vaccine doses through UN initiat ..

11 minutes ago

US Senate to Take Up Asian Hate Crimes Bill on Apr ..

11 minutes ago

England captain Morgan out of final two India ODIs ..

11 minutes ago

Germany to demand negative Covid test from all air ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.