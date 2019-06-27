UrduPoint.com
Pak Forex Figures $ 14.351 Bn

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 11:48 PM

Pak forex figures $ 14.351 bn

The total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at dollars 14.351 billion, said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at dollars 14.351 billion, said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on June 2, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank amounted to $ 7,282.

1 million and the net foreign reserves with the Commercial Banks were $ 7,069.2 million.

During the week ending June 21, SBP's reserves decreased by $322 millionto $7,282.1 million, due to external debt servicing and other official payments.

