Pak Forex Figures $14.443 Bn

Pak forex figures $14.443 bn

Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stood at dollars 14.443 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stood at dollars 14.443 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

SBP's weekly statement issued on Thursday said that the foreign reserves held by the State Bank $ 7,272.

8 million and the net foreign reserves with commercial banks amounted to $ 7,170.2 million.

During the week ending June 28, SBP received inflow of $500 million from Qatar as placement of funds. After taking into account outflows relating to external debt and other official payments, SBP reserves decreased by $9 million.

