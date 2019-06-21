Pak Forex Figures $ 14.639 Bn
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 12:08 AM
Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $14.639 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)
SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on June 14, the foreign reserves held by tje State Bank amounted tp $ 7,604.
5 million and the net foreign reserves with Commercial Banks were $ 7,034.6 million.
During the week ending June 14, SBP's reserves decreased by $203 million to $7,604.5 million, due to external debt servicing and other official payments.