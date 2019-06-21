UrduPoint.com
Pak Forex Figures $ 14.639 Bn

Fri 21st June 2019

Pak forex figures $ 14.639 bn

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $14.639 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

