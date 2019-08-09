UrduPoint.com
Pak Forex Figures $ 15.020 Bn

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:44 AM

Pak forex figures $ 15.020 bn

Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stood at $15.020 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stood at $15.020 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on August 2, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank amounted to dollars 7,729.

1 million and the net foreign reserves with commercial banks were dollars 7,291.1 million.

During the week ending August 2, SBP's reserves decreased by $ 38million to $7,729.1 million, due to external debt servicing and other official payments.

