Pak Forex Figures $ 15.069 Bn

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 10:46 PM

Pak forex figures $ 15.069 bn

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at dollars 15,069 billion, said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

SBP's weekly report issued here on Thursday said that on July 26, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank amounted to $ 7,767 million and the net foreign reserves with Commercial banks were $ 7,294.

8 million.

During the week ending July 26, SBP's reserves increased by $155 million to $7,767 million, due to Government of Pakistan official inflows.

