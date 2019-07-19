UrduPoint.com
Pak Forex Figures $ 15.249 Bn

Fri 19th July 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at dollars 15.249 billion, said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday, on July 12 the foreign reserves held by State Bank amounted to $ 8,001.

3 million and the net foreign reserves with by Commercial Banks were $ 7,247.9 million.

During the week ending July 12, SBP received the first tranche of $991.4million from International Monetary Fund. After taking into account the outflows relating to external debt and other official payments, SBP reserves increased by $918 million during the week.

