Pak Forex Figures $ 16.048 Bn: State Bank Of Pakistan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 12:33 AM

Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at dollars 16.048 billion, said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at dollars 16.048 billion, said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on December 9, the foreign reserves with the State Bank amounted to $ 9,233.6 million and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 6,814.5 million.

During the week ending on December 06, SBP made a repayment of Pakistan International Sukuk of $1,000 million. After accounting for multilateral and other official inflows during the week, SBP reserves increased by $121 million to $9,233.6 million.

On December 9, SBP received $1,300 million from Asian Development Bank.

These funds will be part of the SBP weekly reserves data as of December 13, 2019 to be released on December 19, 2019.

