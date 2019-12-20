Pak forex figures $ 17.65505 bn: State Bank of Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at dollars $17.65505 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at dollars $17.65505 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

A SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on December 13, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank amounted to $10,892.

9 million and the net foreign reserves with Commercial banks were $ 6,762.6 million.

During the week ending December 13, 2019, SBP reserves increased by $1,659 million to $ 10,892.9 million. This increase is attributed to multilateral and other official inflows including proceeds of $1,300 million received from Asian Development Bank.