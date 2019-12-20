Pak Forex Figures $ 17.65505 Bn: State Bank Of Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 12:08 AM
Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at dollars $17.65505 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
A SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on December 13, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank amounted to $10,892.
9 million and the net foreign reserves with Commercial banks were $ 6,762.6 million.
During the week ending December 13, 2019, SBP reserves increased by $1,659 million to $ 10,892.9 million. This increase is attributed to multilateral and other official inflows including proceeds of $1,300 million received from Asian Development Bank.