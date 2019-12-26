Pak forex increase by $ 14m to $ 17.595bn: State Bank of Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $17.595 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

A SBP's weekly statement issued on Thursday said that on December 20, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank were $ 10,907.

3 million and the net foreign reserves with the Commercial Banks amounted to $ 6,687.9 million.

During the week ending December 20, SBP reserves increased by $14 million to $10,907.3 million. On December 23, SBP received $452.4 million from International Monetary Fund as second tranche under EFF program.

These funds will be part of SBP weekly reserves data as of December 27,2019 to be released on January 02,2020.