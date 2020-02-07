UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Forex Increase To 18.64405 Bln: State Bank Of Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 12:18 AM

Pak forex increase to 18.64405 bln: State Bank of Pakistan

Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $ 18.64405 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $ 18.64405 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan.

SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on January 31, the foreign reserves with State Bank amounted dollars 12,273.

7 million and the net foreign reserves held by Commercial Banks were dollars 6,370.8 million.

During the week ending January 31, SBP reserves increased by $359 million to $ 12,273.7 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Bank January Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal witness si ..

1 hour ago

Al Zeyoudi inaugurates 3rd East Coast Marine Envir ..

1 hour ago

NCM issues poor visibility warning

2 hours ago

Germany Confirms 13th Case of Coronavirus - Bavari ..

18 minutes ago

Progress Made in Libya Ceasefire Talks But Opinion ..

18 minutes ago

Italy's Veneto May Lose $1Bln in Tourism Income Am ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.