Pak Forex Increase To 18.64405 Bln: State Bank Of Pakistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 12:18 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $ 18.64405 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan.
SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on January 31, the foreign reserves with State Bank amounted dollars 12,273.
7 million and the net foreign reserves held by Commercial Banks were dollars 6,370.8 million.
During the week ending January 31, SBP reserves increased by $359 million to $ 12,273.7 million.