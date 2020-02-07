Pak forex increase to 18.64405 bln: State Bank of Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $ 18.64405 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan.

SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on January 31, the foreign reserves with State Bank amounted dollars 12,273.

7 million and the net foreign reserves held by Commercial Banks were dollars 6,370.8 million.

During the week ending January 31, SBP reserves increased by $359 million to $ 12,273.7 million.