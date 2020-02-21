Pak forex increase to $ 18.747 bn

(@FahadShabbir)

Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at dollars 18.747 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at dollars 18.747 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan.

SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on Feb.14, the foreign reserves holding by State Bank was $ 12,504.

7 million and the net foreign reserves with the Commercial Banks amounted $ 6,242.4 million.

During the week ending Feb.14, 2020, SBP reserves increased by $74 million to $ 12,504.7 million.