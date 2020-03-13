Pak forex increase to $ 18.905 bn: State Bank of Pakistan

Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at dollars 8.905 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at dollars 8.905 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan.

SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on March 6, the foreign reserves holding with the State Bank amounted $ 12,789.

9 million and the net foreign reserves held by the Commercial Banks were $ 6,114.7 million.

During the week ending March 6, 2020 the SBP reserves increased by $32 million to $ 12,789.9 million.