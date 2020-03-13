UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Forex Increase To $ 18.905 Bn: State Bank Of Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 12:22 AM

Pak forex increase to $ 18.905 bn: State Bank of Pakistan

Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at dollars 8.905 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at dollars 8.905 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan.

SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on March 6, the foreign reserves holding with the State Bank amounted $ 12,789.

9 million and the net foreign reserves held by the Commercial Banks were $ 6,114.7 million.

During the week ending March 6, 2020 the SBP reserves increased by $32 million to $ 12,789.9 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Bank March 2020 Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE General Authority of Sports suspends activitie ..

56 minutes ago

Three more people recover from coronavirus in UAE

1 hour ago

NAB issues details of land illegally allotted to M ..

45 seconds ago

Promotion of exports government's foremost priorit ..

46 seconds ago

New York Federal Reserve to Offer $1.5Trln to Mark ..

48 seconds ago

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.