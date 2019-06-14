UrduPoint.com
Pak Forex Stand At $ 14.82609 Bn

Fri 14th June 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $14.82609 billion, said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

SBP's weekly statement issued on Thursday said that on June 3, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank amounted to $ 7,807.

2 million and the net foreign reserves with Commercial Banks were $ 7,019.7 million.

During the week ending June 3, SBP's reserves decreased by $55 millionto $7,807.2 million, due to payments on account of external debt servicing.

